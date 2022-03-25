Maha: Three-day Lavani festival to be held in Latur from Saturday

The Maharashtra government has organised a three-day Lavani festival starting Saturday in Latur district, an official said on Friday. State Minister of Cultural Affairs and District Guardian Minister Amit Deshmukh has taken the initiative to organise the festival, which will be held from March 26 to 28 at Dagdojirao Deshmukh Cultural Hall in Latur, the official said. The festival is organised every year by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs to preserve and nurture the endangered folk art and to provide a platform for artistes, he said.

The entry to the festival is free and people should take advantage of this, Director of Cultural Affairs Bibhishan Chavre said.

