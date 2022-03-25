Left Menu

Maha: Three-day Lavani festival to be held in Latur from Saturday

The Maharashtra government has organised a three-day Lavani festival starting Saturday in Latur district, an official said on Friday. State Minister of Cultural Affairs and District Guardian Minister Amit Deshmukh has taken the initiative to organise the festival, which will be held from March 26 to 28 at Dagdojirao Deshmukh Cultural Hall in Latur, the official said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:44 IST
Maha: Three-day Lavani festival to be held in Latur from Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has organised a three-day Lavani festival starting Saturday in Latur district, an official said on Friday. State Minister of Cultural Affairs and District Guardian Minister Amit Deshmukh has taken the initiative to organise the festival, which will be held from March 26 to 28 at Dagdojirao Deshmukh Cultural Hall in Latur, the official said. The festival is organised every year by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs to preserve and nurture the endangered folk art and to provide a platform for artistes, he said.

The entry to the festival is free and people should take advantage of this, Director of Cultural Affairs Bibhishan Chavre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022