Goa: Sawant attacks Kejriwal over latter's 'The Kashmir Files' statements in Delhi Assembly

Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Friday hit out at his Delhi counterpart and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's statements on Kashmiri Pandits and the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files'.

During his address in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, Kejriwal had mocked BJP leaders.

''They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it,'' he said.

The Delhi CM also said, 'Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film.'' Tweeting against Kejriwal, Sawant said, ''While Kejriwal's Govt in the past waived off tax for several Bollywood films, he refuses to do the same on #KashmirFiles and goes a step ahead by mocking and laughing at the film which brings to light the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide.'' ''Kejriwal's statement is inhumane and an insult to those who faced atrocities at the hands of terrorists in Kashmir,'' Sawant added.

