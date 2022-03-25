Oscar-nominated 'CODA' being developed into stage musical

The producers of the Oscar-nominated film 'CODA' have announced that a musical adaptation of the movie is currently under development. According to People magazine, it is being developed in collaboration with the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre. Additional details, including a timeline, cast and creative team for the musical, have not yet been announced.

'CODA', which actually stands for Child of Deaf Adults, refers to hearing children who grow up in a family where American Sign Language (ALS) is their primary form of communication. The film is a coming-of-age drama about a high school student who aspires to be a singer and is the only hearing member of her deaf family. It stars Emilia Jones, Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Durant and Eugenio Derbez.

In a statement shared with the outlet, DJ Kurs, Artistic Director of Deaf West Theatre, said, "In the movie, there is a scene where the Deaf members of the Rossi family, confronted with an inaccessible school performance, take in Ruby's song through the joy of others in the audience." "This is an opportunity, then, to bring the story full circle by bringing it back to members of the Deaf community and by making the music accessible through our signed and sung live adaptation of the movie," added Kurs.

According to Deaf West Theatre's website, in 1991, it was founded in Los Angeles as a platform to engage artists in theatre that is inspired by the deaf culture and the expressive power of sign language to "create a seamless ballet of movement and voice." As per Billboard 'CODA' was acquired for USD 25 million by Apple TV Plus after its Sundance Film Festival debut, has been adapted from a 2014 French film 'La Famille Belier'. (ANI)

