I&B Minister to visit Dubai from Mar 26-28 to promote India's interests in cinema, television

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will visit Dubai for three days starting March 26 to attend a round-table with leading cinema and television personalities. In a statement, the information and broadcasting ministry said that at the CEO round-table on Saturday, Thakur will meet Ignace Lahoud, CEO, VOX Cinemas; Satyajit Pendharkar, COO, Star Cinemas; Ajay Sethi, founder MD, Channel 2 Group; Vivek Sethia and Mathew Johnson, ARN Group; and Sudhir Nagpal, head, international business, Star TV.

He will also visit the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, where the Media and Entertainment Week is going on, to participate in the event 'Celebrating and Taking Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Global'. He will be joined by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Thakur will also meet Jamal Al Sharif, Executive Board Member at the Dubai Film and TV Commission, Dubai Development Authority, at the Expo on March 28, the ministry said, adding that the minister is likely to meet a range of people to promote India's interests in the film and television sector.

