Left Menu

I&B Minister to visit Dubai from Mar 26-28 to promote India's interests in cinema, television

In a statement, the information and broadcasting ministry said that at the CEO round-table on Saturday, Thakur will meet Ignace Lahoud, CEO, VOX Cinemas Satyajit Pendharkar, COO, Star Cinemas Ajay Sethi, founder MD, Channel 2 Group Vivek Sethia and Mathew Johnson, ARN Group and Sudhir Nagpal, head, international business, Star TV.He will also visit the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, where the Media and Entertainment Week is going on, to participate in the event Celebrating and Taking Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Global.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:45 IST
I&B Minister to visit Dubai from Mar 26-28 to promote India's interests in cinema, television
  • Country:
  • India

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will visit Dubai for three days starting March 26 to attend a round-table with leading cinema and television personalities. In a statement, the information and broadcasting ministry said that at the CEO round-table on Saturday, Thakur will meet Ignace Lahoud, CEO, VOX Cinemas; Satyajit Pendharkar, COO, Star Cinemas; Ajay Sethi, founder MD, Channel 2 Group; Vivek Sethia and Mathew Johnson, ARN Group; and Sudhir Nagpal, head, international business, Star TV.

He will also visit the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, where the Media and Entertainment Week is going on, to participate in the event 'Celebrating and Taking Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Global'. He will be joined by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Thakur will also meet Jamal Al Sharif, Executive Board Member at the Dubai Film and TV Commission, Dubai Development Authority, at the Expo on March 28, the ministry said, adding that the minister is likely to meet a range of people to promote India's interests in the film and television sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022