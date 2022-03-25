Give us justice, Disha Salian's parents write to President, seek action against Union minister Rane

The parents of celebrity manager Disha Salian have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his MLA son Nitesh and others for allegedly spreading fake news about the circumstances of their daughter's death and defaming the family.

Satish Salian and Vasanti Salian, Disha's father and mother, also said if they did not get justice, they will be left with no other alternative but to end their lives.

They also demanded that defamatory content about their daughter's death be expunged from all media platforms.

Disha Salian at one time was the manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Satish and Vasanti Salian on Wednesday wrote a letter to the President urging him to stop the `harassment' by BJP leaders Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane.

A criminal case has already been registered by Mumbai Police against the Ranes for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about Disha's death. Narayan Rane was also questioned by police in the case earlier this month.

Disha Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging his apartment in Bandra.

The Salians, in the letter, said that after their daughter's death, some people who were active on social media started connecting the incident with the death of Rajput and started spreading ''imaginary and factually incorrect information'' on social media and news channels.

''Some politicians like Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane jumped on the issue due to their rivalry with (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray and (his son and minister) Aaditya to settle their scores, and dragged us into their political battle and have made our life miserable,'' Disha's parents claimed in the letter.

''The Ranes have no proof whatsoever and the facts are in our knowledge. We are well aware that they cannot give any proof, as they are liars and they are giving false excuses of giving proof to the CBI and not to the (Mumbai) police,'' they said.

The Salians requested the President to issue directions to the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to ensure that justice is done, adding that otherwise they will be left with no other alternative but to end their lives.

A case was registered against Union MSME minister Rane and MLA Nitesh Rane at the Malwani police station here after the former, during a press conference on February 19, made certain remarks about Disha Salian's death. Disha's parents also wrote in the letter that because of the scandalous claims about the circumstances of their daughter's death, they fear stepping out of their house.

''We fear meeting new people. Even those we know have that look of suspicion towards us when we try to go out of our house and meet them accidentally. The trauma of losing our daughter still haunts us but these people have not let us grieve properly,'' the letter said.

Besides seeking legal action against ''these offenders for their role in promoting fake news'' and defaming them and their daughter, the Salians also said the defamatory content should be expunged from news channels, and (those who spread rumors should) ''issue a public apology and withdraw such incriminatory videos from all platforms.''

