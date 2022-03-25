Paul Simon to receive tribute during 2022's post-Grammys week

With the 2022 Grammys all set to return as a big-scale live event, the tradition of filming a tribute to a superstar musician in the days following the awards show will also be coming back once again. According to Variety, this year's honoree will be Paul Simon, who'll be saluted by an all-star cast at LA's Pantages Theatre.

'Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon' will be filmed three days after the Grammys, on April 6, with a CBS air date to be determined for later in the year. Ken Ehrlich will be reprising the role he's had in the past as the annual salute's executive producer.

The performers who have been booked for the tribute are Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Rhiannon Giddens, Brad Paisley, Angelique Kidjo, Little Big Town, Billy Porter, Trombone Shorty, Shaggy, Take 6 and Irma Thomas. The rest of the names will be announced closer to the show date, including a handful of performers who will pre-tape their performances prior to the Pantages filming.

As per Variety, previous 'Grammy Salute' specials have honoured artists like Prince, Elton John, Whitney Houston, the Bee Gees and the Beatles. (ANI)

