Raveena Tandon remembers working with Sridevi, Anil Kapoor as 'Laadla' clocks 28 years

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, whose movie 'Laadla' clocked 28 years on Friday, remembered working with her co-stars Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, on the occasion.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:33 IST
Raveena Tandon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, whose movie 'Laadla' clocked 28 years on Friday, remembered working with her co-stars Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, on the occasion. The movie had shown a love triangle between its three protagonists and Raveena had played the parallel lead as the lover of Raju which was portrayed by Anil Kapoor.

Her performance as the second lead Kajal was widely acclaimed and received Filmfare's Best Supporting Actor nomination too. Tandon, who sacrificed her love in the film felt nostalgic about 'Laadla' and said, "Laadla was an amazing experience and working with Sridevi and Anil Kapoor was a lifetime experience which I always cherish."

Directed by Raj Kanwar, the love-triangle drama which was released in 1994 was one of the biggest hits of the year. Its music had been crooned by Anand-Milind and Sridevi had replaced Divya Bharti following the latter's demise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

