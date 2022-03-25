Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

Left Menu

A 14-year-old boy fell to death from a ride at an amusement park here, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park located in the city's tourist district along International Drive.

The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff's officials said.

A video aired by NBC's “Today'' on Friday morning showed passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling from the ride.

“We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out this young man's family,” John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group which owns the ride, told The Associated Press on Friday morning.

The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely, Stine said. His company operates the two rides at Icon Park.

“We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened,” Stine said.

Stine said there had been no issues reported previously with the Free Fall ride, which opened over the holidays.

The ride stands 430-feet (131-meters) tall, and is billed as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park's website.

The ride holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75 mph (120 kph), the website said.

