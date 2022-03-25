Left Menu

Big B sends heartfelt note to late Irrfan Khan's son Babil

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently sent a heartfelt note to late legendary actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:36 IST
Big B sends heartfelt note to late Irrfan Khan's son Babil
Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Babil (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently sent a heartfelt note to late legendary actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil. It's been a year since iconic actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode, but he is fondly remembered by his friends, fans and family members.

His elder son Babil, who was away from home for shooting a project, returned to a special note sent to him by Amitabh Bachchan. In the fond memory of the 'Madaari' actor who had passed away on April 29, 2020, Big B wrote, "Thank you for your warm personal note to me. Life is transient and death is unfathomable, but 'Friendship' transcends death. Memories made, create a lasting impression on those left behind, and will never be forgotten. Each time we are reminded of a loved one through a phrase, a joke, an action. These are the things that will keep us close despite death."

"Your father Irrfan was a great soul and everyone whose lives he touched, are better for having known him. He is missed dearly," Big b added. Concluding his heartwarming note, Bachchan wrote, "My regards to your mother Sutapa, your brother Ayaan and self."

For the unversed, Irrfan and Big B had shared screen space in 2015 comedy-drama 'Piku'co-starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He had been travelling to London frequently for treatment. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on April 29, 2020.

His elder son Babil is now taking his father's legacy forward in the field of acting. He is all set to make his acting debut with 'Qala' co-starring Tripti Dimri of 'Bulbul' fame. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022