Police officer found dead in mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Ganjam

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:28 IST
Mystery shrouds the death of a police officer who was found with bullet wounds from his service rifle in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday.

Gangapur police station inspector Deb Gamang went to his official quarter in the afternoon for lunch. On hearing a gunshot, his fellow colleagues rushed to the quarter where they found him bleeding profusely, an official said.

Gamang was rushed to the Aska Subdivisional Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

''We're investigating whether his death was due to the accidental firing or by suicide. It's too early to ascertain the exact cause of the death without a proper probe,'' Rai said.

The SP, however, ruled out that the 40-year-old officer died due to fire by another person.

Gamang, a resident of Jeypore in Koraput district, was transferred to the Ganjam district four months back and joined the police station as an inspector, the officer said.

He was found to be depressed several times, but was not neglecting his duty, the SP said.

His wife, who is also an inspector of police, is working in Nabarangpur. He was staying alone in Gangapur.

The body will be handed over to his family, who are coming to Aska, after conducting a post-mortem, police said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

