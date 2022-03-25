Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for her mother is all things love

On the occasion of her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday, actor Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt message for her on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:18 IST
Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for her mother is all things love
Sonam Kapoor and her mother Sunita Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday, actor Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt message for her on social media. Mentioning herself as Sunita's favourite child, Sonam, who is currently expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja, wrote, "Happy happy birthday Mama, you're the best mom in the world. The best example set for me ! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child @kapoor.sunita."

Alongside the note, Sonam shared a series of major throwback pictures. In the images, mommy-daughter duo are posing together. She even posted a family portrait featuring Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. Reacting to Sonam's post, her mother commented, "Love you so much beta, and more so now for giving me the best gift ever."

On Monday, Sonam announced the pregnancy with a caption that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Meanwhile, on the work front, she has a crime thriller 'Blind' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022