'Clara Sola' bags prestigious Suvarna Chakoram award in 26th IFFK

Spanish movie 'Clara Sola', directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén bagged the prestigious 'Suvarna Chakoram' (The Golden Crow Pheasant) award in the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that concluded on Friday.

The movie questions the traditional norms set by the patriarchal social order.

Argentinian director Inés Barrionuevo bagged the 'Rajata Chakoram' (The Silver Crow Pheasant) for Best Director for his movie 'Camila Comes Out Tonight' that successfully articulates gender politics and body politics.

The eight-day-long festival, which enthralled movie enthusiasts across the world premiering over 170 movies, concluded today.

The festival announced that the award for the best debut director from India will be shared equally by 'Not the River Jhelum' (Be Ches Ne Veth) directed by Prabhash Chandra and 'Forbidden' (Nishiddho) directed by Tara Ramanujan.

Network for Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award for the Best Asian Film was bagged by Pebbles (Koozhangal) by Vinothraj P S for depicting the harsh life of the marginalised, the troubled relationship between father and son and their difficult journey through the stark landscape.

The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt (Aavasavyuham) by Krishand bagged the NETPAC Award for the Best Malayalam Film for showing the synergy between nature and humans, societal issues and bringing together documentary and fiction.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the closing ceremony of the 26th IFFK in which well-known writer T Padmanabhan was the chief guest.

Addressing the crowd, Padmanabhan asked the state government to release the Hema committee report on the problems faced by women in the film industry.

The Hema committee was formed in 2017 to study the problems faced by women in the film industry. The committee had recently submitted its report to the government after recording statements of around 60 actors. The report is not released in public yet.

Padmanabhan also praised the survivor of a sexual assault case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, for her public appearance in the IFFK inaugural stage.

