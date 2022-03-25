Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' adds new cast

Actors Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, and Jay Will have joined the cast of Sylvester Stallone starrer 'Tulsa King' (working title). As per Deadline, the upcoming Paramount+'s new series is created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, with The Sopranos alum Terence Winter at the helm as executive producer, writer and showrunner. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios is produced.

As per the logline obtained by the outlet, 'Tulsa King' follows "New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone), who, as he is released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet." Casella will reportedly play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Lombardozzi will portray Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family.

Piazza will reportedly play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Will portrays Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots. Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)