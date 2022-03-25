Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

Left Menu

Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify's daily global chart with her song "Envolver." The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:25 IST
Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify's daily global chart with her song "Envolver." The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. "Envolver" had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.

Born in a Rio de Janeiro slum, Anitta has become one of Brazil's best known pop stars. "Envolver," sung in Spanish, rather than her native Portuguese, is part of her strategy to expand her brand globally. "Number 1 in the world. I really don't know what to say. THE FIRST LATIN WOMAN TO BE NUMBER ONE SOLO IN THE WORLD. The only Brazilian in the history of my country to have a top 5 song in the world. Oh my God," she wrote on Twitter, after reaching the milestone.

"Envolver" ranked 19th on Billboard's weekly Global 200 list, up from 82nd in the prior week, making it the biggest gainer.

