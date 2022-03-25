Left Menu

Ammy Virk starts shooting for Karan Johar's untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri

Actor-singer Ammy Virk has started shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in the lead.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:28 IST
Ammy Virk, Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri (Image source: Instagram).
Actor-singer Ammy Virk has started shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in the lead. Taking to his Instagram stories, Ammy shared a picture of the clapboard and tagged Karan Johar, his production house--Dharma Production's official Instagram page, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri.

He also tagged film director Anand Tiwari on his story. Ammy earlier teased the project by sharing a slew of pictures with Vicky, Karan, and Anand on his Instagram handle.

For the unversed, the upcoming film that is reportedly a romantic comedy film will mark Ammy Virk's third project in Bollywood after movies 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', and '83'. On the other hand, this film will reunite Vicky and Anand after their 2018 rom-com drama 'Love Per Square Foot', which had Vicky in the lead alongside Angira Dhar and Ratna Pathak Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

