Cardi B rocks Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's design in latest music video

Grammy-winning singer Cardi B flaunts an opulent white gown, created by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, in the latest music video remix of the hit song 'No Love'. Gupta is the first Indian designer to dress Cardi, who often prefers to flaunt avant-garde couture from designers ranging from Balenciaga and Richard Quinn.

In the official music video for her remix of 'No Love', the 29-year-old singer is seen standing in a field of red roses donning Gupta' s white Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit in organza fabric. Skipping the accessories, she rocked dewy makeup with the sleek straight hairstyle. One of India's leading couture designers, Gupta took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and provide details in a short excerpt.

"In an endless field of roses. Cardi represents the element of 'air' in the 'Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit'. The brand's indigenous sculpting technique transforms into infinite shapes, that bring her cosmic character to life," he wrote. The remix version of the song 'No Love' also features Summer Walker and SZA. The original version of the song was released in November last year. (ANI)

