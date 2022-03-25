Left Menu

Cardi B rocks Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's design in latest music video

Grammy-winning singer Cardi B flaunts an opulent white gown, created by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, in the latest music video remix of the hit song 'No Love'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:30 IST
Cardi B rocks Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's design in latest music video
Cardi B (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Grammy-winning singer Cardi B flaunts an opulent white gown, created by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, in the latest music video remix of the hit song 'No Love'. Gupta is the first Indian designer to dress Cardi, who often prefers to flaunt avant-garde couture from designers ranging from Balenciaga and Richard Quinn.

In the official music video for her remix of 'No Love', the 29-year-old singer is seen standing in a field of red roses donning Gupta' s white Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit in organza fabric. Skipping the accessories, she rocked dewy makeup with the sleek straight hairstyle. One of India's leading couture designers, Gupta took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and provide details in a short excerpt.

"In an endless field of roses. Cardi represents the element of 'air' in the 'Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit'. The brand's indigenous sculpting technique transforms into infinite shapes, that bring her cosmic character to life," he wrote. The remix version of the song 'No Love' also features Summer Walker and SZA. The original version of the song was released in November last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022