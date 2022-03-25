Left Menu

'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 gets summer release date

The second season of singer-actor Selena Gomez's hit comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building' has just got a summer release date.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:47 IST
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short in a still from 'Only Murders in the Building' (L to R) (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The second season of singer-actor Selena Gomez's hit comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building' has just got a summer release date. Gomez took to her Twitter handle and announced the news writing, "Season 2 is coming June 28!! @OnlyMurdersHulu."'

The series that also stars veteran actor Steve Martin and Martin Short in lead roles marks the first time Selena is acting in a TV show since 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. In the series, she plays a resident of an Upper West Side apartment building who teams up with two of her neighbours (played by Martin and Short) to discover the truth behind a neighbour's sudden death.

Apart from acting, Martin also serves as the co-creator of the comedy thriller series alongside Hoffman. Both of them executive produce along with Short, Selena, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. The first season consisted of ten episodes. The first episode premiered on Hulu on August 31, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

