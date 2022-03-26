Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify says it will suspend service in Russia; Five things to watch at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify's daily global chart with her song "Envolver." The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. "Envolver" had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.

Oscars ceremony to feature 'respectful' moment about Ukraine

As Hollywood's A-list celebrities gather for their annual celebration of the movies at Sunday's Academy Awards, the live telecast also will recognize the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Organizers provided few details on Thursday but said there would be a moment during the Oscars ceremony that would acknowledge the invasion, which has killed thousands and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes.

Spotify says it will suspend service in Russia

Spotify Technology SA said on Friday it will suspend its streaming service in Russia in response to the country's new media law. The audio streaming platform closed its office in Russia indefinitely earlier this month, citing what it described as Moscow's "unprovoked attack on Ukraine."

Earning an Oscar nomination can earn you praise, love and tons of gifts

For the 20th year, marketing firm Distinctive Assets is independently presenting the top acting and directing Oscar nominees with a gift bag -- this year worth $138,000. Although each star could probably afford the items, Lash Fary, the firm's founder, said that's not the point. It's an acknowledgment of an amazing performance and it's about business. And after two decades of gifting, Fary said the process of obtaining items has become easier.

Five things to watch at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony

The Academy Awards, Hollywood's annual red-carpet celebration of the movies, takes place on Sunday. Here are five things to watch during the ceremony, which will be broadcast live in the United States on ABC. SHOW SHAKEUP

British Vogue puts Queen Elizabeth on cover to mark Platinum Jubilee

A young Queen Elizabeth appears on the front cover of British Vogue for its April issue, in what the fashion magazine said was a tribute to the monarch's Platinum Jubilee this year. The picture in black and white was taken by photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in the early years of Elizabeth's 70-year reign. Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017, was married to Elizabeth's late sister, Princess Margaret, between 1960 and 1978.

Keanu Reeves axed by Chinese video platforms after Tibet concert

Chinese streaming platforms including Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down films and video content starring Canadian actor Keanu Reeves after he participated in a Tibet-related concert organised by a non-profit founded by the Dalai Lama. Checks by Reuters showed his acclaimed works, the Matrix and John Wick franchises, as well as Speed, were among the films that have been removed. Reuters could not determine when the films were taken down.

Talent behind recent K-pop hit moves is a 20-year-old Japanese dancer

South Korea's distinctive K-pop music genre has swept the world in recent years, its catchy tunes and flashy dance videos making international stars of its top performers. But not every element of the global phenomenon is made in Korea.

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Three female comedians will share hosting duties, fans will choose two awards, and some acceptance speeches will be recorded before the live broadcast. That is part of the plan to shake up this year's Academy Awards telecast, which faces a pivotal test on Sunday to try and rebound from last year's record-low ratings.

