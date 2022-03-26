Left Menu

Stylist previews what to expect in Oscar fashion this year

Everyone's body type can't carry maybe a really big gown, and some people look really good in sleek silhouettes showing off their figure but still being covered and still being tasteful,” he said. Kalu expects bold hues to rule on the carpet this year.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 02:31 IST
Stylist previews what to expect in Oscar fashion this year

Celebrity stylist and creative director Apuje Kalu is working with several A-list celebrities attending this year's Academy Awards and after-parties. So what goes into a successful Oscars look? Part of the key to pulling it off is making sure attendees are comfortable and confident.

"When styling my clients I’m very collaborative. We have meetings, we talk strategy, we exchange images, but ultimately they're the ones that are facing the cameras, so I want to ensure that ... I’m not forcing a vision or look onto them," he said Friday. "But I’m also not afraid to push them." As for what to look for this year?

"There's going to be a lot of volume, like really big gowns on the carpet this year. We're coming back at the Oscars and people are looking forward to making statements and to be being seen. "Also, you'll see a lot of sleek silhouettes. Everyone's body type can't carry maybe a really big gown, and some people look really good in sleek silhouettes showing off their figure but still being covered and still being tasteful,” he said.

Kalu expects bold hues to rule on the carpet this year. "You're going to see color on the carpet this year, whether it be primary colors or jewel tones. So, look forward to people (making) statements because we've been locked down for so long and it's been kind of an absence of their opulence.”

The 94th annual Oscars will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022