Left Menu

Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins has died

The band did not provide details on the cause of death. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever." Variety reported that the band had been preparing to perform in Bogota on Friday at the time of his death.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 09:51 IST
Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins has died
Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

American rock band Foo Fighters announced the death of Taylor Hawkins, the band's drummer, in a tweet late on Friday. The band did not provide details on the cause of death. Hawkins was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a tweet posted to its official Twitter account. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

Variety reported that the band had been preparing to perform in Bogota on Friday at the time of his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022