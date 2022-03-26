Manish Malhotra brings glitz, glamour to FDCI X Lakme stage with Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Celebrity-favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra brought glitter and glamour to the ramp as he presented his collection ''Diffuse'' at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

The designer found his perfect muse in actors Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made their debut as showstoppers on Friday night.

In the showcase, in which Malhotra unveiled over 80 partywear dresses for both men and women, the highlights were distinct geometric patterns and prints peppered with metallic details.

In the post-show conference, the couturier said he had been working on the collection for the past four years.

''I have been working on this collection for four years... It's a range of party wear with textures, fabrics and prints. When we got into 2021, things were still not falling in place. Finally when it did, we finished the shoot in January,'' Malhotra said.

''It is something young and unique for us. I have two muses, Siddhant and Shanaya, and I thought it would be interesting to bring together these two who are just starting,'' he added.

Shanaya, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, charmed the audiences with a backless gown, while ''Gehraiyaan'' star Chaturvedi looked dashing in a multicoloured suit. Shanaya said she was excited to turn showstopper for Malhotra, whom she considers ''best of the best''.

''Honestly, the second he called me, I was very excited. My debut on the ramp is with Manish and I couldn't have asked for anything better. Just walking on the ramp was very exciting and very chilling. Now I'm looking forward to walking with him even more,'' the newcomer said.

Her debut on the ramp comes ahead of her first movie as an actor. She is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with ''Bedhadak'', alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Talking about Malhotra's collection ''Diffuse'', Shanaya said the showcase represented her own style.

''It is all about breaking the rules and breaking the patterns. Even the piece that I'm wearing, there's so much detailing but it is still so young, fresh and vibrant.'' Chaturvedi, who got his big break in the film industry with the 2019 film ''Gully Boy'', recalled his audition days when he also tried his hand at modelling.

''When I used to audition back in the day, there were modelling auditions as well. I used to be super nervous because I knew how to act but didn't know how to walk the ramp. ''For one of the events, I got rejected and when I came out, I said to myself, 'Koi baat nahi, ek din showstopper zaroor banunga' (No worries, one day I'll be a showstopper for sure)'' he said.

But making his debut with a Manish Malhotra show was a ''dream come true'' moment for the 28-year-old actor. Malhotra's showcase was a star-studded affair with Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor, cousin, actor Jahnvi Kapoor, and close friend Nysa Devgn, daughter of Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, in attendance.

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, best known for featuring in ''Fukrey'' movies, also attended the show.

The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, which was held in a hybrid format for the last two editions amid COVID-19 pandemic, is being hosted for the very first time in New Delhi keeping in mind safety measures and regulations.

The season fluid edition will conclude on Sunday.

