'Only Murders in the Building' S2 to debut in June on Hulu

The second season of hit Hulu series ''Only Murders in the Building'' will premiere on the streamer's platform on June 28.

The announcement was made by the show's three lead stars, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, in a video on Friday.

''Only Murders in the Building'' follows the lives of three strangers, Mabel Mora (Gomez), struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short) and semi-retired TV actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), who share an obsession with a true crime podcast.

After a murder in their building Arconia, the three neighbours decide to start their own show that covers their investigation of the crime.

The upcoming second season will see the trio following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), as they race to unmask her killer.

However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue—the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

The first season of the show, created by Martin and John Hoffman, ran from August 31 to October 19, 2021 and received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from 20th Century Fox Television and is executive produced by “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman.

Gomez also serves as executive producer alongside Martin, Hoffman, Short and Jess Rosenthal.

