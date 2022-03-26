Left Menu

Nicki Minaj releases new single 'We Go Up' in collab with Fivio Foreign

Trinidadian rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj, on Friday, dropped her fourth song in less than two months and it's a fiery track titled 'We Go Up' in collaboration with Fivio Foreign.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:15 IST
Nicki Minaj (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Trinidadian rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj, on Friday, dropped her fourth song in less than two months and it's a fiery track titled 'We Go Up' in collaboration with Fivio Foreign. Announcing the song, the 39-year-old rap queen took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Oh yeah, #WeGoUp ft @FivioForeign is out everywhere. Happy #PinkFriday."

'We Go Up' features both fast and slow verses. Nicki raps, "Sitting in the back of the Benz and my feet go up/ B--hes don't come outside when the beef go up. But I love the way they mob when we roll up/ These b--hes bums, when I see them, they make me throw up." This new track is the latest in a rapid-fire series of singles from the artist, whose track 'Blick Blick' with Coi Leray had come out just last week.

Prior to that, she had released 'Do We Have a Problem?' and then 'Bussin'. Both the songs featured Lil Baby. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

