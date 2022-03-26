Charlotte Ritchie boards 'You' season four

Actor Charlotte Ritchie has joined the cast for the fourth season of hit Netflix series ''You''.

Adapted from the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, ''You'' has been developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

It features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker and a former bookstore manager.

The new season recently started production in Paris, reported Deadline.

Season three of the series ended with Joe moving to Paris to search for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) after the eventful finale.

Ritchie, best known for shows like ''Feel Good” and BBC comedy “Ghosts'', will star as Kate in season four.

The character is described as fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads.

She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be “the adult in the room,” and has embraced the moniker of “icy bitch.” The fourth season is being produced by Berlanti Productions, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television.

Berlanti and Gamble will executive produce alongside Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo.

