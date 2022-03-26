Left Menu

Machine Gun Kelly's new album features surprise cameos from his daughter, Pete Davidson

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly's daughter Casie and his friend Pete Davidson have been featured on a song from the musician's new album 'Mainstream Sellout'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 16:14 IST
Machine Gun Kelly (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly's daughter Casie and his friend Pete Davidson have been featured on a song from the musician's new album 'Mainstream Sellout'. According to E! News, on March 25, after Kelly released his sixth studio album, fans immediately noticed both the cameos on 'Wall of Fame (Interlude)'. "What's this wall?" Davison asks on the track, to which Casie yells, "We love the wall!"

Responding, the 'Saturday Night Live' star says, "It's a wall of famous people? Wow. ... L.A. sucks." Casie questions if her father is on the wall and the comedian repeats her question in a jokey tone, asking, "Are you on the wall, daddy?" MGK then tells his daughter and Davidson that he is on the wall, to which his friend replies, "Oh, well, that's cool. 'Cause I didn't see that I was on the wall and I'm a little jealous. I think the wall's lame, but I wanna be on it. Does that make sense? Anyway, I hope the next song is a banger. Enjoy Machine Gun Kelly's album."

As per E! News, this isn't the first time Davidson and MGK have linked up for a project. The duo recently teamed up for a new movie titled 'Good Mourning With a U', which is expected to be released later this year and also stars MGK's fiancee Megan Fox. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

