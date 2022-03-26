Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:11 IST
Book tells how to achieve better immunity in 28 days
Fitness guru Mickey Mehta and chef Sanjeev Kapoor provide tips on positive lifestyle habits to stay healthy and boost the immune system in their new book that contains yoga exercises, mindful meditation and nutritional-packed food recipes.

In ''Immunity+: Revitalise in 28 Days'', Mehta and Kapoor have created a four-week plan for exercise, meditation, nutrition and affirmations and loaded it with philosophies of holistic health.

''Our four-week immunity-boosting vegetarian meal plan will satiate your taste buds, fill your tummy and regulate your calorie intake while providing all-rounded nutrition,'' they say.

They have also created a 28-day master plan combining all the individual plans for those who want to jumpstart a healthier lifestyle.

According to Mehta, the human mind is capable of manifesting one's reality and a negative state of mind is a risk factor for major illness.

''Our thoughts, emotions, feelings, passions, likes and dislikes, beliefs and attitude influence major changes in our body. Illnesses show up in the mind first and then in the body...,'' he says.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, draws from ancient wisdom and modern science frontiers and is divided into five sections - The Science of Prana, Prana Recharge for Better Immunity, 28-Day Immunity-Boosting Meal Plan and Recipes, Natural Immunity Boosters, and 28-Day Master Plan.

It says that people want to do everything they can to strengthen their immune system and stay healthy - especially in the face of a global pandemic. But there is no magic pill to reduce the risk of infections and only a holistic approach can help one lead an optimally healthy and a vibrant life.

The book also stresses that during the Covid pandemic, it is more important than ever to incorporate positive lifestyle habits.

''Today, as we confront COVID-19, one of the most dangerous challenges this world has faced in our lifetime, we are exposed to radio frequency radiation from radio and TV broadcast, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, cell phones (and cell phone towers), and to top it all, 5G,'' Mehta writes.

Is it just a coincidence that these outbreaks coincided with the disturbance of the electromagnetic field, disrupting the flow and rhythm of natural energy, he asks.

