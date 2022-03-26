Left Menu

Raashii Khanna shoots for last schedule of 'Yodha' in Delhi

After wrapping night shifts schedule in Chennai for 'Sardar', Raashii Khanna has now begun day shifts for her upcoming film 'Yodha' in Delhi.

Raashii Khanna . Image Credit: ANI
After wrapping night shifts schedule in Chennai for 'Sardar', Raashii Khanna has now begun day shifts for her upcoming film 'Yodha' in Delhi. Raashii Khanna is shooting in her hometown for Dharma Productions' 'Yodha', where she would be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra. The movie also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

Announcing the same, Raashii took to her social media saying, "Haven't slept in some countless hours... Just remember shooting night shifts for #Sardar in Chennai and now in Delhi starting the day shift for #Yodha... Quite zoned out but such is an actors life!" Raashii was last seen in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' co-starring Ajay Devgn. She played the role of Dr. Aliyah Choksi, a psychopath.

Apart from Dharma Productions' 'Yodha', Raashii will be next seen in her second OTT project with Raj and DK, of 'The Family Man' fame, along with Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor, making for a stellar team. Apart from the same, Raashii recently wrapped the schedule of 'Thank You' with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow and has begun shooting for her upcoming film 'Sardar' with Karthi in Chennai. (ANI)

