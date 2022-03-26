Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan congratulates sister Kritika for completing her MD degree

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Saturday, congratulated his sister, Kritika Tiwari, on social media for completing her Doctor of Medicine degree.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:40 IST
Kartik Aaryan congratulates sister Kritika for completing her MD degree
Kartik Aryan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Saturday, congratulated his sister, Kritika Tiwari, on social media for completing her Doctor of Medicine degree. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared a couple of pictures. The first image featured the sibling duo while the second one was of a celebratory cake.

In the post's caption, Aaryan wrote, "Proud to be @dr.kiki 's brother who is now MD kiki. Mummy Papa Koki and Katori are filled with pride !!" On a separate note, Kartik had recently treated his fans to pictures of his break with college friends in Goa. He had shared several glimpses where he could be seen posing with his friends for the camera, enjoying dinner and pool party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Apart from this, he has 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022