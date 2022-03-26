Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor gets back to her fitness plan after eating biryani, halwa

After pampering herself with carb-rich foods such as biryani and moong dal halwa during the whole week, actor Kareena Kapoor has decided to take the healthy way out and relish a healthy salad.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:43 IST
Kareena Kapoor gets back to her fitness plan after eating biryani, halwa
Kareena Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After pampering herself with carb-rich foods such as biryani and moong dal halwa during the whole week, actor Kareena Kapoor has decided to take the healthy way out and relish a healthy salad. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared an image of a bowl of rajma salad.

She wrote, "I don't only eat biryani and halwa, you see." with the sticker, "Eat well, Be well." Earlier, the 'Jab We Met' actor shared a video where she can be seen doing multiple complex yoga poses.

She captioned her post, "When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa. #UntilWeMeetAgain." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has announced her OTT debut in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma, which will stream on Netflix.

Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' alongside Aamir Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022