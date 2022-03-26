Left Menu

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola requests for end of Russian attack on Ukraine

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, on Friday, during his acceptance speech at ICG Publicist's Guild awards luncheon made an impassioned plea for the Russian attack on Ukraine to end.

26-03-2022
Francis Ford Coppola. Image Credit: ANI
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, on Friday, during his acceptance speech at ICG Publicist's Guild awards luncheon made an impassioned plea for the Russian attack on Ukraine to end. According to Variety, Coppola was in attendance to accept the Guild's lifetime achievement award.

During his acceptance speech, Coppola said, "I confess I met Putin, and I met Zelenskyy who is really a show business guy, his whole government, all of them are actors. And I know of what I speak when I say if one word would just be said, one word with the force of meaning: Stop." "It would [be] stop, because believe me, anyone who knows this, the difference between NATO and the Russian forces is 25 times greater. And, Putin is not an insane, deranged person. He is a calculating person and if someone said stop and meant that, he would stop," he continued.

As per Variety, further, he briefly thanked his publicist of 10 years, Annalee Paulo, calling her a "wonderful associate," before admitting that he was going to throw out his speech to speak from his heart about the situation in Ukraine. (ANI)

