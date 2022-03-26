Mumbai: four-year-old killed in house collapse

A four-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured when a house collapsed in suburban Kandivali on Saturday afternoon, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The incident took place at K D Compound in Lalji Pada area around 4 pm.

Drainage work was going on in the area and it could be the reason for the collapse of the ground-plus-one storey house, the official said.

While Naushad Ali (4) died on the spot, two members of his family, namely, Hasina Shaha (22) and Shahidunnisa (30), sustained serious injuries.

Both the women were admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital for treatment, the BMC official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)