Left Menu

Mumbai: four-year-old killed in house collapse

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:41 IST
Mumbai: four-year-old killed in house collapse
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured when a house collapsed in suburban Kandivali on Saturday afternoon, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The incident took place at K D Compound in Lalji Pada area around 4 pm.

Drainage work was going on in the area and it could be the reason for the collapse of the ground-plus-one storey house, the official said.

While Naushad Ali (4) died on the spot, two members of his family, namely, Hasina Shaha (22) and Shahidunnisa (30), sustained serious injuries.

Both the women were admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital for treatment, the BMC official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022