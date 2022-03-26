Chris Hemsworth announces wrap up of 'Extraction 2'

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has completed filming for the sequel of his action-thriller film 'Extraction'. Hemsworth, 38, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from the 'Extraction' film set.

In the clip, the 'Thor' actor could be seen thanking the whole cast and crew of the film while sporting his character look as mercenary Tyler Rake. "That's a wrap! Another Extraction film down. Shaping up to be an epic franchise which has only been possible with the blood, sweat, tears and passion of our amazing cast and crew. Massive thankful to everyone who's been with us through this journey and cheers to many more, much love team. Can't wait for you all to see this one! @netflix @samhargrave @therussobrothers #extraction2," Hemsworth captioned the post.

Released in 2020, 'Extraction' was a big hit. It featured black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) travelling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. At the end of the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) took a bullet to the neck while protecting the child. The climax made fans wonder if Tyler Rake survived. Upon its release, the film was viewed on Netflix by an estimated 90 million households.

Chris Hemsworth will reteam with director Sam Hargrave for 'Extraction 2' which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo via their AGBO banner, from a script by 'Avengers: Endgame' filmmaker Joe Russo, who also penned the first instalment of the film. (ANI)

