KKR restrict CSK to 131/5 in IPL opener

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:26 IST
A clinical bowling display helped Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Chennai Super Kings to a modest 131 for 5 in the IPL opener here on Saturday.

Opting to bowl, Umesh Yadav snapped two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) also kept things in check as CSK found the going tough at the Wankhede stadium.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing for the first time after 12 seasons without wearing the captain's armband, was the top scorer for CSK with an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Robin Uthappa (28) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 131 for 5 in 20 overs (MS Dhoni 50 not out; Umesh Yadav 2/20).

