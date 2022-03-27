Entertainment News Roundup: Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart; Oscars weekend kicks off with honors for Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify's daily global chart with her song "Envolver." The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 charts after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. "Envolver" had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.

Oscars weekend kicks off with honors for Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover

Hollywood ushered in the Academy Awards weekend by bestowing honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson and other movie industry veterans on Friday, for their decades of film and humanitarian work. Jackson was among the recipients of the annual Governors Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that will hand out the best picture and other trophies at a live ceremony on Sunday.

Key nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards

Winners of the 94th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the film industry, will be announced on Sunday in a live ceremony from Los Angeles. Following is the list of key nominations:

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies, aged 50

The death of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of American rock band Foo Fighters, is being investigated by Colombian authorities after he passed away at a hotel in Bogota, sending shockwaves through the global music industry. The band announced late on Friday that Hawkins, 50, had died, but did not give a cause of death.

Diana musical and 'Space Jam' snag the most Razzie awards

A musical about Diana, the late Princess of Wales, and a remake of the semi-animated "Space Jam" starring LeBron James took home the most Razzies, the awards that skewer the year's lamest films on the eve of the big Oscar ceremony. The Razzies announced the winners ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards, handing out five prizes to "Diana: The Musical," the film version of a Broadway production that closed in December after just 33 regular performances.

Five things to watch at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony

The Academy Awards, Hollywood's annual red-carpet celebration of the movies, takes place on Sunday. Here are five things to watch during the ceremony, which will be broadcast live in the United States on ABC. SHOW SHAKEUP

Keanu Reeves axed by Chinese video platforms after Tibet concert

Chinese streaming platforms including Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down films and video content starring Canadian actor Keanu Reeves after he participated in a Tibet-related concert organized by a non-profit founded by the Dalai Lama. Checks by Reuters showed his acclaimed works, the Matrix and John Wick franchises, as well as Speed, were among the films that have been removed. Reuters could not determine when the films were taken down.

Talent behind recent K-pop hit moves is a 20-year-old Japanese dancer

South Korea's distinctive K-pop music genre has swept the world in recent years, its catchy tunes and flashy dance videos making international stars of its top performers. But not every element of the global phenomenon is made in Korea.

Stylist previews what to expect in Oscar fashion this year

Celebrity stylist and creative director Apuje Kalu is working with several A-list celebrities attending this year's Academy Awards and after-parties. So what goes into a successful Oscars look? Part of the key to pulling it off is making sure attendees are comfortable and confident.

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build an audience

Three female comedians will share hosting duties, fans will choose two awards, and some acceptance speeches will be recorded before the live broadcast. That is part of the plan to shake up this year's Academy Awards telecast, which faces a pivotal test on Sunday to try and rebound from last year's record-low ratings.

