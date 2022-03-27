Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend Oscars ceremony, here's why

Oscar-nominated composer Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be present at the upcoming Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater. Miranda revealed his decision through Twitter, sharing that he will not be attending "out of caution" after learning that his wife, Vanessa Nadal, has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"This weekend, my wife tested (positive) for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids and I have tested (negative), but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night," Miranda tweeted. "Cheering for my (Tick, Tick ... Boom!) and Encanto families (with) my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you." The composer is Oscar-nominated in the category of the best original song for writing 'Dos Oruguitas', a ballad from Disney's 'Encanto'.

As per Variety, if Miranda were to emerge victorious over other nominees like Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Diane Warren and Van Morrison, he would achieve EGOT status: an honour in show business meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony during his career. He would be the third youngest in history. Miranda's feature directorial debut 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' has also been a major force during awards season. The Netflix musical is nominated in two categories at the Oscars: best actor for Andrew Garfield and best editing.

This year's ceremony takes place on Sunday and will air live on ABC at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (5:30 am on Monday as per IST). (ANI)

