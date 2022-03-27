Left Menu

Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars ceremony following wife's COVID-19 positive diagnosis

Filmmaker-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda says he will give the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony a miss after his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The award-winning singer-songwriter took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news, adding his wife and former lawyer Vanessa Nadal was doing well.Made it to Hollywood This weekend, my wife tested positive for COVID.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-03-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 12:30 IST
Filmmaker-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda says he will give the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony a miss after his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The award-winning singer-songwriter took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news, adding his wife and former lawyer Vanessa Nadal was doing well.

''Made it to Hollywood… This weekend, my wife tested + (positive) for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested - (negative), but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,'' Miranda wrote.

His directorial debut, ''Tick, Tick … BOOM!'' is nominated for two Oscars, including the best actor nod for Andrew Garfield. Animated film ''Encanto'' is up for three golden statues in the categories of the best animated feature, original score, and original song for Miranda.

''Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you (sic)'' he added in the tweet.

The record-breaking song from ''Encanto'' -- ''We Don't Talk About Bruno'' -- will have its first live performance at the 94th edition of the Oscars at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy released updated COVID-19 protocols and guidelines on Friday following a spike in positive cases among attendees at this year's BAFTAs. In line with the new protocols, ''those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test are not permitted to attend under any circumstances,'' among other requirements.

