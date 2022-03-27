On World Theatre Day, Rasika Dugal recalls her stage moments

Rasika Dugal, who is appreciated for her acting skills in series such as 'Mirzapur', is recalling the excitement of performing on stage and the frenzy backstage on World Theatre Day. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor, who has performed in successful stage productions like 'The Vagina Monologues' and 'Dastangoi,' shared still from her performance.

Further, she penned the caption, "The heart still thumps at the sound of the third bell. More than being on stage I miss the backstage... hurried whispers, fluttering frenzy and racing hearts. #WorldTheatreDay." Fans and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

Actor Amol Parashar wrote, "Let's do a play!" "Happy world theatre day," a social media user added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika has the film 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' and the series 'Spike' in her kitty. (ANI)

