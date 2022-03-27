Left Menu

On World Theatre Day, Rasika Dugal recalls her stage moments

Rasika Dugal, who is appreciated for her acting skills in series such as 'Mirzapur', is recalling the excitement of performing on stage and the frenzy backstage on World Theatre Day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:11 IST
On World Theatre Day, Rasika Dugal recalls her stage moments
Rasika Dugal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rasika Dugal, who is appreciated for her acting skills in series such as 'Mirzapur', is recalling the excitement of performing on stage and the frenzy backstage on World Theatre Day. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor, who has performed in successful stage productions like 'The Vagina Monologues' and 'Dastangoi,' shared still from her performance.

Further, she penned the caption, "The heart still thumps at the sound of the third bell. More than being on stage I miss the backstage... hurried whispers, fluttering frenzy and racing hearts. #WorldTheatreDay." Fans and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

Actor Amol Parashar wrote, "Let's do a play!" "Happy world theatre day," a social media user added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika has the film 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' and the series 'Spike' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022