Calligraphy of Anik Dutta's 'Aparajito' released

With Anik Duttas movie Aparajito The Undefeated, a tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, all set for theatre release in May, the director has brought out the calligraphy of the films title in Bangla and English.The maestros filmmaker son Sandip Ray has helped Dutta in facilitating the calligraphy.There is the imagery of Durga and Apu in the first letter and that of Mitchell camera, used by Ray, in the second.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 18:11 IST
With Anik Dutta's movie 'Aparajito' (The Undefeated), a tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, all set for theatre release in May, the director has brought out the calligraphy of the film's title in Bangla and English.

The maestro's filmmaker son Sandip Ray has helped Dutta in facilitating the calligraphy.

''There is the imagery of Durga and Apu in the first letter and that of Mitchell camera, used by Ray, in the second. A steam engine train, synonymous with an iconic scene from 'Pather Panchali', and smoke billowing out of it makes the last two letters.

''For the English title 'The Undefeated', we have used Ray Roman font developed by the maestro himself. There was much brainstorming for the logo. I am thankful to Sandip Ray for encouraging and helping us in the work,'' Dutta told PTI.

The filmmaker, who has award-winning movies such as 'Bhooter Bhobisyot' and 'Borunbabur Bondhu' to his name, said he always explores graphical possibilities for the logo once the title of his film is decided.

''In Aparajito, the excitement doubled as there were so many possibilities to play with. The film is based on the indomitable journey of one of the world's greatest filmmakers who overcame all odds to bring out 'Pather Panchali', which put Bengali cinema on the world map. ''The movie 'Aparajito' revolves around debutant director Aparajito Ray's struggles to make his first film 'Pather Padabali'. There has been a little playing with the names,'' Dutta said.

He said that Ray was a master of calligraphy and cited the logo of 'Ghare Baire' (Home and the world) as an example.

Sandip Ray extended best wishes for the movie and said he was looking forward to watching it.

