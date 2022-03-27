Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify's daily global chart with her song "Envolver." The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. "Envolver" had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.

Oscars weekend kicks off with honors for Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover

Hollywood ushered in the Academy Awards weekend by bestowing honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson and other movie industry veterans on Friday, for their decades of film and humanitarian work. Jackson was among the recipients of the annual Governors Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that will hand out best picture and other trophies at a live ceremony on Sunday.

Key nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards

Winners of the 94th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the film industry, will be announced on Sunday in a live ceremony from Los Angeles. Following is the list of key nominations:

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies, aged 50

The death of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of American rock band Foo Fighters, is being investigated by Colombian authorities after he passed away at a hotel in Bogota, sending shockwaves through the global music industry. The band announced late on Friday that Hawkins, 50, had died, but did not give a cause of death.

Streaming showdown and a ceremony shakeup set stage for Oscar Sunday

A dark Western, "The Power of the Dog," will battle feel-good deaf family drama "CODA" for the film industry's top honor on Sunday when, free of last year's pandemic restrictions, a large Hollywood crowd gathers for the Academy Awards. The films are front-runners for the best picture trophy at a red-carpet Oscars ceremony promising a few plot twists. Among them: a win by either movie would mark a milestone by handing the statuette to a streaming service.

Diana musical and 'Space Jam' snag the most Razzie awards

A musical about Diana, the late Princess of Wales, and a remake of the semi-animated "Space Jam" starring LeBron James took home the most Razzies, the awards that skewer the year's lamest films on the eve of the big Oscar ceremony. The Razzies announced the winners ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards, handing out five prizes to "Diana: The Musical," the film version of a Broadway production that closed in December after just 33 regular performances.

Talent behind recent K-pop hit moves is a 20-year-old Japanese dancer

South Korea's distinctive K-pop music genre has swept the world in recent years, its catchy tunes and flashy dance videos making international stars of its top performers. But not every element of the global phenomenon is made in Korea.

Stylist previews what to expect in Oscar fashion this year

Celebrity stylist and creative director Apuje Kalu is working with several A-list celebrities attending this year's Academy Awards and after-parties. So what goes into a successful Oscars look? Part of the key to pulling it off is making sure attendees are comfortable and confident.

