World Theatre Day: Divya Dutta shares priceless picture with Om Puri from 'Teri Amrita' play

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, veteran actor Divya Dutta shared a throwback picture with the cinematic trailblazer Om Puri from their iconic play 'Teri Amrita'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:24 IST
Divya Dutta, Om Puri (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of World Theatre Day, veteran actor Divya Dutta shared a throwback picture with the cinematic trailblazer Om Puri from their iconic play 'Teri Amrita'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Dutta shared a picture from the iconic play 'Teri Amrita' that featured her in the lead with late legendary actor Om Puri.

Draped in a red and black saree, Dutta looked magnificent as Amrita Nigam, Om Puri, on the other hand, looked radiant as Zulfikar Haidar in a white cotton chikankari kurta-pyjama. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The magic of performing in front of the live audience is unparalleled. #worldtheatreday."

'Teri Amrita' is a Punjabi play (translated by Amrik Gill and directed by veteran actor and thespian Om Puri). Originally written by Javed Siddiqui titled 'Tumhari Amrita', the play is an adaptation of American playwright A R Gurney's 'Love Letters' (1988).

Siddiqui is the writer of popular Indian movies such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Baazigar' and 'Zubeidaa'. 'Tumhari Amrita', directed by Feroz Abbas Khan originally featured veteran stars Shabana Azmi and Farooq Shaikh.

It has been staged at various venues across India, Europe, the Middle East, US and Pakistan. 'Teri Amrita' was also performed at the Alhamra Art Centre, Lahore by Om Puri and Divya Dutta in 2014. (ANI)

