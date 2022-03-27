Left Menu

Sunday's are not meant to have early bath!: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana demands hilarious plea

Unfolding a new page in her Sunday Diaries, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared a quirky video with son Virajveer and daughter Varushka revealing their bath time routine on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:40 IST
Sunday's are not meant to have early bath!: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana demands hilarious plea
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana with kids Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unfolding a new page in her Sunday Diaries, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared a quirky video with son Virajveer and daughter Varushka revealing their bath time routine on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Taking to her Instagram, Tahira could be seen demanding a hilarious plea as she writes "Sundays are not meant to have an early bath!" adding a quirky element with an IG telephonic filter including her children.

She added "Sunday, it's 4:20 pm and we still haven't had a bath'' to which Virajveer Khurrana confesses "we're Very Lazy" and his younger sister Varushka added "I do not know when are we having a bath" Depicting the adorable bond, Tahira is often seen with her kids always smothering each other with love and affection. The family recently travelled together to London and the National Forest of Ranthambore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira is all set to make her directorial feature film debut with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', which is set to release later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022