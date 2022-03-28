Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars weekend kicks off with honors for Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover; Key nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Oscars weekend kicks off with honors for Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover

Hollywood ushered in the Academy Awards weekend by bestowing honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson and other movie industry veterans on Friday, for their decades of film and humanitarian work. Jackson was among the recipients of the annual Governors Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that will hand out best picture and other trophies at a live ceremony on Sunday.

Key nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards

Winners of the 94th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the film industry, will be announced on Sunday in a live ceremony from Los Angeles. Following is the list of key nominations:

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies, aged 50

The death of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of American rock band Foo Fighters, is being investigated by Colombian authorities after he passed away at a hotel in Bogota, sending shockwaves through the global music industry. The band announced late on Friday that Hawkins, 50, had died, but did not give a cause of death.

Streaming showdown and a ceremony shakeup set stage for Oscar Sunday

A dark Western, "The Power of the Dog," will battle feel-good deaf family drama "CODA" for the film industry's top honor on Sunday when, free of last year's pandemic restrictions, a large Hollywood crowd gathers for the Academy Awards. The films are front-runners for the best picture trophy at a red-carpet Oscars ceremony promising a few plot twists. Among them: a win by either movie would mark a milestone by handing the statuette to a streaming service.

Diana musical and 'Space Jam' snag the most Razzie awards

A musical about Diana, the late Princess of Wales, and a remake of the semi-animated "Space Jam" starring LeBron James took home the most Razzies, the awards that skewer the year's lamest films on the eve of the big Oscar ceremony. The Razzies announced the winners ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards, handing out five prizes to "Diana: The Musical," the film version of a Broadway production that closed in December after just 33 regular performances.

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City' Takes Down 'The Batman' With $31 Million Debut

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's screwball romantic comedy "The Lost City" collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn't completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind "The Lost City," did not rely only on positive reviews -- or the tease of Tatum's bare behind -- to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That's a huge accomplishment in an era where familiar franchises have been dictating commercial success (at least, compared to the promise of A-list stars). At the same time, "The Lost City," an original adventure that has been described as "Romancing the Stone" meets "Raiders of the Lost Ark," indicates that romantic comedies haven't entirely fallen out of favor with moviegoers.

Stylist previews what to expect in Oscar fashion this year

Celebrity stylist and creative director Apuje Kalu is working with several A-list celebrities attending this year's Academy Awards and after-parties. So what goes into a successful Oscars look? Part of the key to pulling it off is making sure attendees are comfortable and confident.

