Japan's 'Drive My Car' wins Oscar for best international feature film

Japanese drama "Drive My Car," the story of a widowed theater actor grappling with his past, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best international feature film.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-03-2022 07:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 07:01 IST
Japanese drama "Drive My Car," the story of a widowed theater actor grappling with his past, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best international feature film. The three-hour film centers on an actor and director played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is forced to confront the demons beneath the seemingly perfect surface of his marriage after his wife dies. He develops a tentative friendship with his young chauffeur while directing a multi-lingual production of Russian playwright Anton Checkhov's "Uncle Vanya" in Hiroshima.

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car" was adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami. "What I found fascinating was how the intimacy is brought into the car through the long conversations between the characters," Hamaguchi told Reuters in Cannes, where the film won a screenplay award.

The other international nominees this year were Denmark's "Flee," Italy's "The Hand of God," "The Worst Person in the World" from Norway, and "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," from Bhutan. (Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Lisa Richwine and Sandra Maler) Keywords: AWARDS OSCARS/INTERNATIONAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

