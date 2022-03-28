'Dune' leads with sound, score, editing and cinematography Oscars

Denis Villeneuve's ''Dune'', which is nominated in 10 categories, won early Oscars for the best sound, best editing, best cinematography, best score, best production design and best visual effectsin the controversial pre-taped announcement by the Academy this year.

The Academy had decided to pre-tap eight of this year's Oscars categories, also including documentary short, makeup/hairstyling, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound.

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett were the winners for ''Dune'' in the best sound category, which also had nominations from ''Belfast'', ''No Time to Die'', ''The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story”.

Legendary composer Hans Zimmer, who is known for scoring most of the Christopher Nolan's films, walked away with the best original score trophy for ''Dune''.

The other contenders in the category were Nicholas Britell for “Don’t Look Up”, Germaine Franco for “Encanto”, Alberto Iglesias for “Parallel Mothers” and Jonny Greenwood for ''The Power of the Dog”.

Joe Walker nabbed the trophy for best editing for ''Dune'', beating out films such as “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog” and “Tick, Tick…Boom!”.

The film also won in the production design category ahead of “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story”.

Greig Fraser won the best cinematography award for ''Dune'', which was nominated alongside “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story” in the category.

The film also picked best production design award for Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette, and best visual effects for Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer. The best makeup and hairstyling award went to “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. The film bested “Coming 2 America”, “Cruella”, “Dune” and “House of Gucci”.

In the best documentary short subject category “The Queen of Basketball” emerged as the winner ahead of ''Audible'', ''Lead Me Home'', ''Three Songs for Benazir'' and ''When We Were Bullies''.

The best animated short Film Oscar was won by “The Windshield Wiper”. The nominees in the category were “Affairs of the Art”, “Bestia”, “Boxballet” and “Robin Robin”. The best live action short film Oscar was won by Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia's ''The Long Goodbye''.

The nominees in the category were: “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”, “The Dress”, “On My Mind” and “Please Hold”.

Veteran Jenny Beavan won the best costume Oscar for her work in ''Cruella''. Other films nominated in the category were “Cyrano”, ''Dune'', “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” This year’s ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), is being hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

