Ariana DeBose wins her first Oscar for 'West Side Story'

American actor Ariana DeBose won her first Oscar in The 'Best Supporting Actress Category' for her role in the 'West Side Story'.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 28-03-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 08:28 IST
Ariana DeBose at Oscars 2022 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Ariana DeBose won her first Oscar in The 'Best Supporting Actress Category' for her role in the 'West Side Story'. DeBose was up against Jessie Buckley (The Lose Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

Earlier this year, DeBose had also taken home a Golden Globe for her role in 'West Side Story'. This was the first time that the actor was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar. 'The West Side Story' is an American musical romantic drama film directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1975 stage musical of the same name.

The movie stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler with DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Rita Moreno in supporting roles. The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

