Oscars 2022: 'Encanto' bags best animated feature award

Musical drama 'Encanto', which earlier bagged the Golden Globe 2022 in the Best Picture - Animated category, has now registered a golden win at Oscars 2022.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 28-03-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 08:32 IST
Poster of 'Encanto' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Musical drama 'Encanto', which earlier bagged the Golden Globe 2022 in the Best Picture - Animated category, has now registered a golden win at Oscars 2022. Based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, Disney+ Hotstar's musical-adventure film tells the tale of the family's survival when faced with a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special.

Nothing official has been announced yet, nor has anyone spoken about it, but 'Encanto 2' is reportedly in the works. The Oscar win in the category of Best Animated Feature has given new hope to many fans who expressed their excitement for the sequel of Jared Bush's directorial. The latest edition of the Oscars is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

