Billie Eilish delivers a magical performance of 'No Time To Die' at Oscars 2022

With her soulful voice, singer Billie Eilish won everyone's hearts at Oscars 2022. The young singing sensation and her music partner, brother Finneas, performed their James Bond theme song, 'No Time to Die' during the awards show on Sunday.

Accompanied by musicians behind them, the siblings opted for black outfits while performing on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards. Billie's melodious vocals and Finneas' amazing command at piano received a huge round of applause from the stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre.

Her fans also praised her on social media for delivering a magical performance at the Oscars. "She is a rockstar," a netizen commented.

"Her voice has magic," another one wrote. 'No Time to Die' is one of the five nominees this year for Best Original Song, joining King Richard's 'Be Alive', Encanto's 'Dos Oruguitas', Belfast's 'Down to Joy' and Four Good Days' 'Somehow You Do'. (ANI)

