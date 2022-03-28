Entertainment News Roundup: Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in 'King Richard'; Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for ' The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in 'King Richard'

Will Smith won his first Academy Award on Sunday, moments after a stunning incident in which he smacked presenter Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife and twice shouted a vulgarity. Smith captured the best actor honor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the determined father who raised tennis champions, Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard."

Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for ' The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

By Steve Gorman, LOS ANGELES, March 27 (Reuters) - Jessica Chastain won the Academy Award on Sunday for best lead actress for her mascara-laden title role as the on-air preaching partner and wife of Christian televangelist Jim Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," chronicling the couple's rise and fall.

Jane Campion wins best director Oscar for 'Power of the Dog'

Jane Campion received the Academy Award for best director on Sunday for her gothic Western "The Power of the Dog," becoming the third woman in the Oscars' 94-year-old history to take home a prize in a field still dominated by men in Hollywood. The New Zealand native joins Kathryn Bigelow and Chloe Zhao as the only women to have received the honor of directing.

Troy Kotsur wins supporting actor Oscar for 'CODA'

LOS ANGELES, March 27 (Reuters) - Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an Oscar, taking the Academy Award on Sunday for best-supporting actor for his role as a fisherman and father in the family drama "CODA." Kotsur, 53, has worked for over three decades in theater, television, and film for both deaf and hearing audiences.

'CODA' wins the best picture in streaming first at the Oscars

The heartwarming movie "CODA," about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won the prestigious best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday, the first time a streaming service took home the film industry's biggest prize. "CODA" was released by Apple TV+, which beat Netflix Inc's contender "The Power of the Dog" and other entries from traditional Hollywood studios.

Ukraine receives silent salute at Oscars ceremony

Hollywood shared a little bit of its big night with the people of Ukraine on Sunday, using text on a screen to ask the world for financial contributions for those suffering from the Russian assault. But rather than turning the Oscars ceremony into a megaphone for messages about Ukraine, the show's directors opted for a silent message that did not mention Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 31 days ago.

Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories: BEST PICTURE

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar

Best actor winner Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle in an epic moment overshadowing the Oscars ceremony on Sunday. Minutes later, when accepting his first Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled acceptance speech, but not to Rock.

Japan's 'Drive My Car' wins Oscar for best international feature film

Japanese drama "Drive My Car," the story of a widowed theater actor grappling with his past, won the Academy Award on Sunday for a best international feature film. The three-hour film centers on an actor and director played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is forced to confront the demons beneath the seemingly perfect surface of his marriage after his wife dies.

Stars bring color, glitter, and some skin to Oscars red carpet

Kristen Stewart rocked the Oscars red carpet in shorts and Timothee Chalamet went shirtless on Sunday as stars made a full-fledged return for Hollywood's big night out after the seismic changes wrought by COVID-19. After last year's smaller-than-usual affair held at a train station last year due to the pandemic, Sunday's unbridled Oscars glamour at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre brought lots of pastel colors punctuated by bright splashes of gold.

