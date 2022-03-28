Raashii Khanna wraps the shoot of 'Yodha'

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 11:42 IST
Actor Raashii Khanna said she has completed filming for Sidharth Malhotra-led "Yodha". The action movie, backed by Dharma Productions, is being directed by debutant filmmaker duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

The 31-year-old actor took to Twitter on Sunday evening to pen a heartfelt note as she wrapped up the shoot of the film. She had begun filming in January. r She said working with Dharma Productions has been a dream come true moment for her, with "Yodha".

"A dream too good to be true having worked with @dharmamovies who welcomed me with such warmth and love and made the journey of #yodha - our labor of love - so special! It's a wrap and here I am with the two main yodhas who have worked so hard to create something amazing!," Khanna captioned the post.

The 'Madras Cafe'' actor also tagged Malhotra and said it was wonderful working with him.

"Missed you @sidmalhotra Thank you for being a wonderful co-star," Khanna wrote.

Khanna has been winning accolades for her performance as a psychopath in her digital debut "Rudra", which is fronted by Ajay Devgn.

Apart from "Yodha", she will be next seen in her second OTT project with "The Family Man" director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The upcoming action-thriller series stars Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor.

Khanna also has Telugu romantic-comedy "Thank You" with Naga Chaitanya and two Tamil movies Dhanush-starrer "Thiruchitrambalam" and "Sardar", with Karthi in her kitty.

"Yodha" is set to release on November 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

