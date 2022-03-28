Left Menu

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' wins big at Oscars 2022

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' continued its winning streak at the 94th Academy Awards as it bagged the honours for Best Cinematography and Visual Effects.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:24 IST
Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' wins big at Oscars 2022
Poster of 'Dune' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' continued its winning streak at the 94th Academy Awards as it bagged the honours for Best Cinematography and Visual Effects. While Greig Fraser won in the cinematography category, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer received the award for VFX.

The film had earned a total of 10 nominations at the 2022 Oscars out of which it won in six categories. Before the broadcast of the main ceremony, 'Dune' had bagged four Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Score, Best Sound, and Best Production Design. A sequel-continuation to Villeneuve's sci-fi epic is under development. According to Deadline, production on the film is expected to start in the fall, with the movie set to bow on October 20, 2023.

Its first part was released on October 22, 2021, in the US. It featured actors Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominees had been announced on February 8 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022